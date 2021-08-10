100th birthday is best day of her life for former nursing home cook Hilda

The Mayor of Fylde, Coun Elaine Silverwood, visited Hilda with a card and floral gift from Fylde Council.

Kirkham Town Council also sent a card and flowers to mark her special day.

And the postman then also arrived, in the nick of time, with the Queen’s message.

Hilda Smart with son George and daughter Hilary, and a knitting themed birthday cake

Hilda was born in Kearsley near Bolton on August 2 in 1921. She was a munitions supervisor in the Second World War and trained as a tailoress.

However, she has lived in Lytham, Warton and Kirkham since 1969.

She retired as a full time cook in a local nursing home, at the age of 75 years.

Hilda Smart with Fylde Mayor, Coun Elaine Silverwood

Her lifetime hobbies have always been taking commissions for wedding and celebration cakes, sewing and knitting.

Though now blind, Hilda still knits tiny baby hats for premature babies at Blackpool and Preston hospitals.

Daughter Hilary Green said: “Her eyesight doesn’t pose a problem - she is philosophical about it and thinks it’s because she has led a full life. Our grateful thanks to all the family and

friends who telephoned greetings, and sent cards and gifts to make this a special day for her.”

The birthday morning was spent with her daughters, Susan and Hilary, and family in Hilda’s garden, and the afternoon with her son George’s family at his house.