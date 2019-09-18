125 local heroes: Pictures of a very special Blackpool Tower celebration
There was a very special celebration at The Blackpool Tower this week when brave, compassionate and determined people from across the Fylde were honoured as part of a very special milestone.
The Blackpool Tower is marking its 125th anniversary this year and so it wanted to find – and honour – 125 local heroes. Here's our pictures of the event:
125 Heroes at Blackpool Tower
jpimediaresell
125 Heroes at Blackpool Tower
jpimediaresell
125 Heroes at Blackpool Tower
jpimediaresell
125 Heroes at Blackpool Tower: Oli, Katey and Austin Brennand
jpimediaresell
View more