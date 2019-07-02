A day to remember at Fairhaven Lake

Hundreds of families enjoyed a wide range of attractions and activities as Fairhaven Lake hosted it's second annual Big Picnic.

The Even Bigger Picnic, organised by the Friends of Fairhaven Lake in conjunction with Fylde Council, featured more than 30 attractions, stalls and family activities, including a Punch and Judy show, carousel, bouncy slide and very popular mini vintage bus ride as well as the opportunity to just relax in a deck chair and listen to music.

Sir Bill Beaumont performed the opening ceremony

Former Fylde and England rugby union captain Sir Bill Beaumont performed the opening ceremony and Fylde MP Mark Menzies and Fylde Council tourism and leisure committee chairman Coun Cheryl Little were among the guests.

Coun Little said: "It was a brilliant day."

Alan Pedder, chairman of the Friends of Fairhaven Lake, said: "It was a much bigger event than last year and attended by hundreds of families out for a traditional day out. We had visitors from right across the north west.

"As last year, several attractions were free to families who were able to enjoy Punch and Judy shows, magic shows, a circus skills school, an obstacle course provided by YMCA and music through the day with two performances by the choir from Copp School at Great Eccleston.

"The Rotary Club of St Annes provided great entertainment too with their ‘human fruit machine’ and the hugely popular ‘whack a duck’.

"Visitors seemed hugely satisfied with their experience, many of whom had never been to Fairhaven before.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies (right) and Fylde tourism chairman Coun Cheryl Little were among those attending the event

"Thanks to our dedicated volunteers for their hard work during the year and especially on the day - the planning for 2020 starts now."

