A Lytham treasure hunt this weekend for Wonderhall music festival tickets

Live music fans are being invited to take part in the exclusive treasure hunt to secure tickets to Lancashire’s newest music festival, WonderHall.

Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Russell Watson, Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro and Marc Almond will all headline at WonderHall taking place in the grounds of historic Lytham Hall from Wednesday, August 25 to bank holiday Monday, August 30.

This Sunday festival promoters Cuffe and Taylor are inviting fans to hunt around the grounds of Lytham Hall in a bid to win tickets to the night of their choice.

Tickets will be hiding around Lytham Hall on Sunday

The treasure hunt will start at 12pm and fans will have until 4pm to find the tickets.

In a double giveaway, lucky customers at restaurants in Lytham will also find WonderHall tickets hiding in their menus on the same day.

WonderHall promoter Peter Taylor said: “The excitement is really building as we get closer to the start of WonderHall.

“We can’t wait to bring live music back to Lytham this summer so we thought we’d have a bit of fun now by creating a treasure hunt in the beautiful setting where we’re holding the event.

“As well as giving people the chance to win tickets by hunting around the grounds of Lytham Hall, we are also encouraging visitors to enjoy Lytham’s lovely hospitality venues by hiding tickets in their menus too. We are spoilt for choice in Lytham but the last year has been difficult for many businesses, so we hope people will visit the town not just for the WonderHall Festival, but to eat out too.”

The venues where tickets will be hidden in menus on Sunday June 6 are Lytham Hall, The Queens, Lytham House, Spago, Bosco and The Deacon.