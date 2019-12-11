A passenger jet from Heathrow-New York is circling above the Fylde coast - though United Airlines said it was still 'on the ground'

A passenger jet has been repeatedly circling above the Fylde coast this evening.

According to the Flight Radar website, the UA291 flight departed at 6.27pm.

And when Twitter user @MelOfTheSkies asked: "What's up with flight UA291?" United Airlines replied: "This could be a glitch on the website. This flight UA291 is still on the ground undergoing a delay."

There WAS definitely an aircraft circling above Blackpool and Lancashire, however.

After being asked again what's happening, United Airlines said: "We have been notified that the plane needs to have maintenance work done to it. The current plan is to return it to London airport."

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said she was not aware of any ongoing aviation emergencies.

The aircraft's flight path (Picture: Flight Radar)

Heathrow Airport declined to comment on the matter.