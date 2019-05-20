AFC Fylde fan Peter revels in FA Trophy joy

A football-mad former Fylde mayor was delighted to celebrate a Wembley double of his own as his favourite team rounded off a memorable season with silverware glory.

Peter Hardy was in the crowd at the national stadium cheering AFC Fylde to FA Trophy triumph on Sunday, just as he had been 11 years ago when the club, then known as Kirkham and Wesham, were FA Vase winners.

Fylde councillor Peter Hardy

The club’s double trophy success - crowned with a 1-0 victory against Leyton Orient just eight days after defeat in the promotion final – is unique in non-league football.

And Peter, a season-ticket holder at the club’s Mill Farm stadium, hopes it will provide the ideal platform for them to clinch promotion to the Football League next season.

“It has been a great season and it’s a shame the club lost out in that promotion final,” said Peter, a former football referee who has represented Kirkham on Fylde Council for the last 20 years.

“But what a brilliant way to respond and what a brilliant in the Trophy final.

“We had a great day, just as we did when the Vase was won in 2008, and I am sure the club can build on it in he coming season.

“It was great that so many people followed the club to Wembley and wonderful for our area to see the Fylde name in the national spotlight.

“Chairman David Haythornthwaite and manager Dave Challinor have done a great job and all credit to everyone at the club for a brilliant season.

“The club has come such a long way since those Kirkham and Wesham days and the future is looking very bright indeed.”