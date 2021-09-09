Afghan families heading for Fylde safe haven

Fylde Council has confirmed the borough will welcome five Afghan families, and is to partner up with an as yet unnamed local charity to co-ordinate collections of specific items.

It is also eager to hear from people who might be able to offer properties and donations of clothing, food or furniture.

No further details of which parts of Fylde might house the families or when they might arrive have been made available but the search is on for houses of three bedrooms or more available for at least a year.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: “We’ve all seen the terrible pictures on the news of the situation unfolding in Afghanistan leading to the urgent evacuation of thousands of people by the US and UK military in the space of a couple of weeks since the Taliban took control of Kabul.

“The recent Government call for urgent support has made clear that councils all over the country must come together to offer shelter, initially to 5,000 refugees in the first year and a total of 20,000 over five years, under the Scheme.

“Fylde is joining with neighbouring authorities to pledge their support and the search is on for houses of three bedrooms or more available for at least 12 months.”

Coun Buckley said that the council has already received requests from the public asking how to help those in need, adding: “I’m immensely proud to see the people of Fylde yet again eager to offer their help.”

Details of how to get involved in helping out at www.fylde.gov.uk

