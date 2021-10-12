Amanda Owen the Yorkshire Shepherdess on menu as book lunches return

Author Amanda Owen, renowned as the Yorkshire Shepherdess from the Channel 5 TV series Our Yorkshire Farm, will be talking about and signing copies of her new work Celebrating the Seasons with the Yorkshire Shepherdess, at Fylde Rugby Club in Ansdell on Friday, November 19 – and tickets are already being eagerly snapped up.

Amanda, a mum-of-nine who farms near Richmond, North Yorkshire, is making a return visit to this area, having previously been a guest of Plackitt and Booth to promote her third book, Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess, at Ribby Hall, Wrea Green, in July 2019.

Plackitt and Booth, run by husband and wife team Pat Booth and Alison Plackitt, have been welcoming top authors to the area for literary lunches for several years, but the last one they were able to stage was back in February 2020, when former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow was the guest, also at Fylde Rugby Club.

Amanda Owen on her farm in North Yorkshire

The following month, lockdown began, and the events calendar had to be put on hold, as well as the shop having to close and switch to phone and online sales.

“It’s been a long ‘pause’ on events, but we’re delighted to be back and to have Amanda returning with such a great ‘feel good’ event,” said Alison.

“We are also delighted to be back at Fylde Rugby Club where we enjoy working with the team and where we’ve held so many successful events in the past.

“This has already been one of our fastest selling events ever, as customers have been keen to see the literary lunches back. Tickets went on sale last Friday and by Sunday, we had sold more than half the venue.”

Tickets for the event include a welcome drink, two-course lunch, a talk by he author and a signed hardback copy of Celebrating the Seasons with the Yorkshire Shepherdess.