All 200 tickets for the event at Fylde Rugby Club in Ansdell on November 19 were eagerly snapped up, to the delight of organisers the Plackitt and Booth bookshop in Lytham.

The lunch will be the first shop proprietors Alison Plackitt and Pat Booth have arranged since lockdown after years of bringing a wide variety of authors to talk and sign books at various venues around Lytham and Alison said: "This has certainly been one of our fastest selling events ever, as customers have been keen to see the literary lunches back."

Amanda Owen, from the Channel 5 TV series Our Yorkshire Farm, will be talking about and signing copies of her new work Celebrating the Seasons with the Yorkshire Shepherdess, and is making a return visit to this area, having previously been a guest of Plackitt and Booth to promote her third book, Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess, at Ribby Hall, Wrea Green, in July 2019.

Amanda Owen, TV's Yorkshire Shepherdess

The last lunch staged by Plackitt and Booth was back in February 2020, when former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow was the guest, also at Fylde Rugby Club.

