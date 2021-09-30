Anti-vax protesters target Lytham St Annes High School

One of the protester's placards

The group told parents and pupils coming out of the school that children were now being targeted by the Government with the "un-tested " vaccine and claimed several youngsters had died this week as a result of taking it.

One protester said they were there to "help save lives" and get the message out about the dangers of the vaccine, as this was being suppressed.

But many parents were furious that the protesters were speaking to children as they came out of the school and frightening them with alarming comments - telling girls the vaccine could stop them having children.

The school itself, on Worsley Road in Ansdell, was so concerned about the presence of the protesters that it send out a letter to parents, while police also attended the scene to monitor the situation.

Parent Claire Thomas, 42, said she was incensed after one prostrater approached her 11 year old daughter, Mia, and told her the vaccination might make her infertile.

Claire, a primary school teacher, said: "Mia is in year 7 and has only been in school four weeks.

"This protester went up to her and asked if she wanted babies, because the vaccine could make her infertile.

"It is a good job Mia is sensible and that she phoned me and I could tell her to just ignore it.

"I am all for people having the right to protest and being able to express their opinions, but not to camp outside a school and frighten children.

"They were blocking the pavement with huge placards which was totally unsafe.

"In what way do they think that is acceptable behavior?"

In a letter to parents, head teacher Ray Baker said: "At the end of school today, our students were targeted by a very small number of protesters based on the pavement on Albany Road.

"They were holding signs and some were shouting comments about the Covid19 vaccine.

"We called the police who attended and school provided a very large staff presence, which ensured the vast majority of children were able to pass quietly and safely.

"Some older students chose to engage with the protesters creating some congestion.

"We will continue to keep a high staff presence at the end of the day and work closely with the police but would ask you to reassure your child about the safety of walking home.

"We will contact parents tomorrow if we need to make temporary changes to our procedures at the end of the school day.

"As a school we champion the freedom of opinion, but this protest at the end of a school day, created additional risk to students, other pedestrians and drivers.

"The nature of the protest made it very difficult to engage without causing congestion, so we would ask children to keep moving past any protests quickly to ensure a safe end to the school day, in the event of further protests.

"Please be assured that tomorrow’s letter from the NHS about vaccinations and the consent form will have the relevant and official links and information from the NHS regarding the vaccine.

"I am so sorry that there was such a tense and unpleasant end to the day."