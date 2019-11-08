Appeal to former pupils for Thames Primary school reunion

A South Shore school wants to hear from former pupils as its plans its first-ever reunion event.

Thames Primary Academy, with a history dating back more than 100 years, counts the likes of Pet Shop Boy Chris Lowe and former Lord Mayor of London Andrew Parmley among its alumni.

On Thursday, November 21 from 7pm to 9pm, ex-pupils will be given conducted tours and have the opportunity to browse old school photographs and articles.

The school, which has been modernised and extended over the years but still retains many original features, is eager to hear from as many former pupils born before 1994 as possible.

Head of school Julie Allison said: “The idea was born after we were approached by a group of ex-pupils all now in their early 60s.

"Visitors can be assured of a very warm welcome,”

Refreshments will be provided and guests can bring their own wine. Details from (01253) 341466 or admin@thames.blackpool.sch.uk.