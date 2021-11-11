Armistice Day - Fylde remembers those who fell for freedom

After last year’s Remembrance Day events and Poppy Appeal street collections were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, local residents are being invited to pay their respects to the service and sacrifice by all those who have defended our freedoms on Armistice Day today and on Remembrance Sunday this weekend. Lytham and St Annes Poppy Appeal organiser Coun Ed Nash, who is also Fylde’s Armed Forces champion, said: “The poppies and other items on sale have prompted a wonderful response, which is great to see after the appeal was unable to be held around the streets last year.

“It has been marvellous and we are grateful for everyone’s generosity.

Lytham St Annes poppy appeal organiser Coun Ed Nash, Andy Broadbent, Cpl David McKenna, volunteer Gillian Guest, Brad Cowan, Csgt Rich Joynes and Edyta Paxton from Fylde Counci at the War Memorial in Ashton Gardens, St Annes

“Sales have been brisk at supermarkets and other sites and we have had to get extra supplies. The 100th anniversary means it is a very special year this year and there will be a special ceremony at St Annes, among other locations, on Armistice Day itself, the 11th,as well as on Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

“We hope to see a really good turnout.”

Coun Elaine Silverwood, Fylde Mayor, who is attending ceremonies at St Annes today and on Sunday as well as at Kirkham on Sunday afternoon, said “We are all very grateful that this Remembrance Sunday we are able to gather together and show our deepest gratitude and respect to all the men and women who have lost their lives or have suffered protecting their country and loved ones in all wars.”

“For those who leave never to return. For those who return but are never the same.”

Andy Broadbent and Ed Nash signify that it is 100 years this year since the founding of the Royal British Legion

