Artist chosen to sculpt Lytham statue of Bobby Ball

Fylde Council has announced that London-based figurative sculptor, Ben Twiston-Davies, has been unanimously chosen to sculpt the artwork to commemorate the Fylde-based funnyman who died, aged 76, last year.

Ben was chosen from among four submissions by representatives from Bobby Ball’s family, the council and the Lowther Gardens Trust.

He has worked as a sculptor for more than 20 years and among the works he has produced was the Agatha Christie memorial close to London’s Covent Garden.

Bobby Ball

The design will portray Bobby based on his 40th birthday appearance with a ‘twinkle in his eye’, one leg slightly forward and slightly pulling on his right brace with his right thumb.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: “Bobby was a very special individual who was truly adopted by the locals of Lytham St Annes.

“His lasting legacy of kindness and joy means he will be sadly missed and this statue will ensure he can go on giving that joy to visitors and residents of the area.”

A £100,000 appeal launched by Fylde Council and the Lowther Trust to fund the statue currently stands at just over £25,000, with a host of events planned to help boost it, including a memorial concert and ball to be held in Blackpool later this year.

Details at www.justgiving.com/campaign/bobbyballstatue.

