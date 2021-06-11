Asda Green Token voting scheme re-launched in Fleetwood

Layla Challoner, community champion at Asda in Fleetwood said: "We are so excited Green Token Giving is back online and really proud to be able to continually support the local charity groups in our area."

#The Willow Garden Project, The National Coastwatch Institute Rossall Point and Fleetwood Carnival have all been shortlisted and are in the running.

The green token voting was paused during the pandemic but the Asda Foundation has now launched a digital version, meaning customers can now vote online from the comfort of their home.

The Willow Garden Project is a local community garden with sensory garden for adults with disabilities and mental health problems, growing eco friendly and organic produce. The NCI Rossall Point are the eyes along the coast, keeping a daylight watch 365 days a year.

And Fleetwood Carnival is one of the longest traditions in Fleetwood which sees local schools and organisations parade their decorated floats and costumes.

Layla Challoner, Asda Fleetwood Community Champion, said: “We are so excited Green Token Giving is back online and really proud to be able to continually support the local charity groups in our area.

“At Asda, we’re always thrilled when customers choose good causes to benefit from these vital funding boosts and we get to raise awareness of what they do.”

The customer vote will be live until July 31 and groups will receive their donations after the online votes have been counted.