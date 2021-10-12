Awards galore for a blooming great effort in Lytham

A total of 62 awards in 19 categories all celebrating the owners and operators businesses, pubs, restaurants, cafes and non-commercial properties getting involved in ensuring Lytham looks its best.

Awards were given for notable features in line with the Royal Horticultural Society system of judging, with gold, silver gilt, silver and bronze certificates handed out and a trophy for each category winner.

Around 120 people attended the ceremony at the Clifton Arms Hotel, including Lytham In Bloom committee members and volunteers.

Yvonne Ball (centre right) with Lytham In Bloom officials, volunteers, prizewinners and other guests at the presentation ceremony

He said: “It was an honour to have Mrs Ball present the prizes.

“All those present embraced the event with enthusiasm and the evening was a thoroughly heart warming occasion. We’re grateful to the management of the Clifton Arms Hotel in providing a sumptuous and welcoming environment, and Lytham In Bloom’s view was that all recipients of awards were winners.

“The standard of floral displays this year was impressive and the efforts made to improve the Lytham environment was greater than ever.

“In the two years of the pandemic, 2020 and 2021, the people of Lytham, residents, visitors and businesses, have appreciated and undoubtedly benefited from the natural beauty which has surrounded them in our town.”

