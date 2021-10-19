Barber Theo's appeal to help keep homeless warm this winter

Theo Petrocelli, who led the Barbers Against Blades initiative locally to get knives of the streets, is taking in items people can offer at his shop Lucky 13 in Clifton Walk.

He is making the plea as a member of the local branch of the Royal Antidiluvian Order of Buffaloes, known as the ‘Buffs’ for short, which is facilitating distributing to the homeless of the Fylde coast.

“It is that time of year where it is getting increasingly cold and wet and as such the homeless are grateful of new clean clothes,” said Theo, who has been a member of the Blackpool and Fylde Province of the ‘Buffs’ for two years.

Theo Petrocelli

“However we are in a time where money isn’t always needed so myself and the Blackpool and Fylde province of the buffs have decided to be more active on the streets donating clothing initially and hopefully support other street initiatives.

“We are in desperate need of hats, gloves and scarves and survival blankets which can be bought online.

“I initially joined to help with my Barbers against Blades initiative but I found that the Buffs help many charitable causes and have stayed with them. All donations of items can be dropped off at my shop.”

Further details about the ‘Buffs’ are at www.raobgle.org.uk

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.