BBC Radio Lancashire unveils Community Heroes Awards finalists (full list)

Unsung champions from across Lancashire have been shortlisted in the BBC Radio Lancashire 2019 Community Heroes Awards.

The awards recognise the fantastic efforts of people from across Lancashire including everything from good neighbours to voluntary work.

Members of the public put forward nominees earlier in the year, from whom a judging panel chose a final shortlist of four in each category.

The finalists are currently being interviewed on the BBC Radio Lancashire Breakfast Show by presenter Graham Liver.

Graham said: “Hearing a truly inspiring story first thing every morning really makes a difference to your day.

“All of our finalists are simply amazing in their own way and I’m so pleased that BBC Radio Lancashire can help to get them some of the recognition they deserve”.

The winner in each category will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the King Georges Hall in Blackburn on Saturday September 14.

The evening will consist of a three course meal, celebrity guests and live entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.kinggeorgeshall.com

The full list of finalists is as follows:

The Volunteer of the Year Award:

1. Harley Hyatt (Blackburn)

2. Janet Pearce (Darwen)

3. Jeanie King (Blackpool)

4. Lorraine Hargreaves (Blackburn)

The Blue Light Award:

1. Cameron Smith (Accrington)

2. HM Coastguard – Area 15 (Lancashire-wide)

3. SafeDrive StayAlive Lancashire (Lancashire-wide)

4. PC Ian Ashton (Lancashire-wide)

The Carer Award:

1. Brenda Matthews (Heysham)

2. Joan McCormack (Blackpool)

3. Joseph Fryer (Blackpool)

4. Shaun Windle (Burnley)

The Good Neighbour Award:

1. Denis Ashcroft (Chorley)

2. Gordon Mellody (Blackburn)

3. Jahangir Anwar (Burnley)

4. Lee Gott (Caton near Lancaster)

The Education Award:

1. Dave McPartlin (Fleetwood)

2. Donald Strachan (Colne)

3. Martin Grayston (Preston)

4. Memoona Ansar (Blackburn)

The Ben Ashworth Award for Fundraising:

1. Carole Davis (Blackburn)

2. Tom and Jack Mayoh (Blackburn)

3. Lewis Alexander Baxter (Clitheroe)

4. Ethel Davies (Pilling)

The Community Project of the Year Award:

1. Community Spirit (Blackburn)

2. The Willow Garden Project (Fleetwood)

3. Stanleys Community Centre (Morecambe)

4. LOVEmyBEACH (St Annes)

The Companionship Award:

1. CAMEO Luncheon Club (St Annes)

2. Find a Friend Christmas Dinner (Leyland)

3. Joan Musker (Leyland)

4. Majid Mahmood (Burnley)

The Pride of Lancashire Award:

1. Gail Forrest (Chorley)

2. Unique Kidz and Co (Morecambe)

3. Peter Taylor (Lea)

4. Ken and Marie West (Bolton-le-Sands)