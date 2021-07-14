Beheaded statue in Ashton Gardens is restored

Fylde Council’s leader has praised the efforts of the council’s parks team after the popular feature in Ashton Gardens was quickly restored following the vandalism.

Coun Karen Buckley, colleagues and residents were shocked last month when the head of a statue in the rose garden was lopped off and left lying on the ground.

But the statue has now been restored and Coun Buckley said: “Thank you to the council parks team for getting the statue fixed so quickly and so beautifully. It’s a wonderfully tranquil spot.”

The statue in Ashton Gardens has been restored

The incident in Ashton Gardens happened last month on Thursday, June 3,and was officially reported by PCSO Damian Rowe.

At the time, he said: “They have potentially used some sort of device to take the head off, because it is quite a solid statue.

"You would need some heavy blunt force to take the head off, so they may have used something to remove it.”