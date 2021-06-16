Bigger refreshment building could be served up at Fairhaven Lake car park

Fylde Council's tourism and leisure committee has approved the idea of a new, architect designed building with seating and toilets further into the Stanner Bank car park adjacent to the Lake.

The project would be part funded by the council alongside the Delmasso family which has run the kiosk for some 40 years and the aim is for the material used for the design to complement the recently-completed replacement coastal defence work at he popular attraction.

Likely portion of the funding for Fylde to cover would be £350,000, according the tourism and leisure committee chairman Coun Michael Sayward and that spend would need approval by full council, while planning permission for the new structure would also be required.

An artist's impression of the new building proposed to replace the kiosk at Fairhaven Lake

The new building to replace the kiosk, if and when given the go-ahead, is likely to be in place with around two years

Coun Sayward said: “This will be the final finishing touch to the area and will bring so much more to the offering of the Lake.

"It is an exciting development and we are looking forward to working with the Delmasso family to redevelop and update the kiosk.”

