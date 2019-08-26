Biggest tremor yet shocks residents

A new earth tremor believed to be the biggest since fracking began in Lancashire left residents across a wide area of Fylde shocked on Monday morning.

The micro seismic event rated by the British Geological Survey at 2.6ML was felt as afield as parts of Blackpool, Warton, Weeton and Wrea Green.

Stephen Collier, who lives at Langdale Road at Mereside, Blackpool,. said: "There was a big rumble which went on for about five seconds - the whole house shook."

Andy Courtney, from Warton, said: "There was no damage but a significant audible rumble.

"We are about four or five miles from the fracking site in Warton.

"My daughter in Wrea Green also contacted me immediately afterwards to ask if I’d felt that."

The tremor follows a 2.1 ML micro seismic event which fracking company Cuadrilla confirmed was detected within its operational area on Saturday night, while it was not hydraulically fracturing.

That came after tremors of 1.05 at Preston New Road, Litttle Plumpton on Friday night and another measuring 0.53 on Saturday morning.

The news is bound to lead to greater calls for fracking in the UK to be halted.

It comes after fracking was halted last week after the then largest tremor so far - 1.55 - was detected.

Any tremor measuring 0.5 or above means fracking must be temporarily stopped.

Cuadrilla has asked for the safety limits to be increased so it can operate more effectively.

A spokesman for Cuadrilla said after Saturday night's tremor: “We can confirm that a micro seismic event measuring 2.1ML (local magnitude) on the Richter scale occurred at Preston New Road.

"This lasted for around one second and resulted in ground motion less than 1.5 mm/s. Hydraulic fracturing was not taking place at the time.

"All the relevant regulators have been informed and we have verified that the well integrity is unaffected."

The company has been contacted for comment on Monday morning's incident.