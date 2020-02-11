Blackpool Illuminations announces fashion designer Jack Irving and Lancaster University students as winners of new light installation competition

One of the biggest living light shows of the natural world is to be re imagined for the world famous Blackpool Illuminations.

The new creation was announced alongside winners of the competition to create the latest light installation part of an 'X Factor' style competition launched by Blackpool Illuminations bosses.

Blackpool born designer to the stars Jack Irving with tech-savvy students at Lancaster University have won the opportunity to produce a cutting edge £100,000 new attraction, inspired by the ocean’s unseen world of bioluminescence for the 2020 display.

The team collaboration will see computer science students, led by Professor of computing and communications Joe Finney, join forces with the famed artist and costume designer, known for his work with international superstar Lady Gaga.

Jack, 26, now based in London said: “It is a dream come true - I saw this opportunity and it was something I wanted to be involved in.

“It was quite an intense project but it was a way of using my inspiration of growing up by the sea and fascination with the deep sea and this ‘alien phenomena, showgirls of nature almost and bringing a light spectacular 4000m below the sea to the man made light spectacular that is Blackpool Illuminations.”

Designer Jack Irving will collaborate with Prof Joe Finney from Lancaster University and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen on a new illumination attraction for 2020.

Blackpool Illuminations creative curator Laurence Llewelyn Bowen welcomed the winners at the Lightworks depot in Amy Johnson Way to showcase and unveil the winning design.

Their concept will incorporate deep sea creatures and the phenomenon of bioluminescence - the natural light produced and emitted by living organisms deep in the ocean - in a high-tech state-of-the-art interactive projection show.

Professor Joe Finney said it had been a unique project for the university students to get involved with and said they were 'very excited' to be have be named joint winners.

He said: "Working with Jack and the students this is Richard Williams' equivalent of an illuminations boyband - it is very exciting.

Designer Jack Irving is famed for his costume designs inspired by the deep sea, worn and adored by international singer Lady Gaga

"It's a huge thing for the university to be part of and for our students to get involved in a collaborative community project to create a very unique and engaging visitor experience for the world famous Illuminations.

"Part of our remit is in committing to regional engagement which ultimately aims to serve our creative economy. This design is also a great example of how the creative and collaborative nature of modern computer science and how it transforms daily lives."

The installation will take pride on the Promenade in front of Blackpool Tower and unveiled in time for the Illuminations switch on on September 4.

Laurence Llewlyn Bowen said: “There’s no doubt in my mind that our Illuminations X-factor style competition has captured the imagination of the creative world.

"We've had some truly illuminating ideas."

See more on Jack' s works visit http://www.jackirving.co.uk/

Instagram @Jackirvingstudio