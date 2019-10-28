Blackpool's Olivia wins top award at Can You Dance final, on top of gaining a scholarship at Urdang Academy of Performing Arts

A Blackpool teenager has been named top dancer at a national competition and has been awarded a scholarship to a training academy.

A Blackpool teenager has been named top dancer at a national competition and has been awarded a scholarship to a training academy.

Olivia Nordwind, winner of 2019 Can You Dance, with dance teachers Sarah Cairns and Donna Langley

Olivia Nordwind, who attends Langley Dance and Performing Arts Academy in Blackpool, was delighted she was crowned Can You Dance dancer of the year at the grand final in Liverpool, as this tops a year of successes.

The 13-year-old won the senior award for technique at the prestigious Janet Cram finals in London earlier this year, and has also been awarded a scholarship to Urdang Academy of Performing Arts in London next summer, for a week of intensive training.

Her mum, Michelle said: “Each year, Olivia tours around the country, training with different choreographers which gives her opportunities to develop different styles and make her a better dancer.

“The Can You Dance has regional competitions where youngsters attend different classes and are taught a routine. The students get picked out and if teachers think they are really good, they get nominated for the super convention and the national Can You Dance final.

Olivia Nordwind, of Blackpool, with her senior award for technique at the prestigious Janet Cram finals in London 'Photo by Graham Keetley at Harlequine Photography

“After competing against hundreds of hopefuls from all over the country, she won the final and received her award from

Ellie Ferguson, winner of BBC’S greatest dancer.

“Olivia, who has been dancing since she was four, is thrilled and excited, and continuously grabs any chance there is to compete, perform and train in the world of dance and performing arts.

“We are really pleased for her. She has done so well and wins a lot of competitions. Earlier this year, she won the senior award for technique at the Janet Cram finals.

“Previously, she has also entered the UK Dance Class Championships and won this.”

Olivia, who attends AKS in Lytham, is now looking forward to attending Urdang Academy of Performing Arts in London next summer.

She said: “I love performing on stage, as it is not something you get to do every day.

“I am really happy I won the Can You Dance award, as I don’t always enter really big competitions so to win is amazing. To enter, I took part in a class where we learnt three different dance styles in a short time and we were judged. The top ones were chosen to perform at the final.

“I would like to thank my dancing teachers Sarah Cairns and Donna Langley for giving me so many opportunities to compete and train throughout the country.

“I am thrilled to get the scholarship as when I finish school I want to go to a performing arts college and audition for the West End, so this will be good experience.”