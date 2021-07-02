Blackpool scouts get stuck in with new activities and adventures

Fourth Blackpool Scouts are back together again enjoying outdoor activities

With a few Covid adjustments, the youngsters are meeting up at their Grange Park headquarters in a safe way for fun, laughter, friendship .

There are a few new members and they are now enjoying evenings of packed activities, learning skills for life.

Lead volunteer Lorraine Howe said: “We’ve missed meeting together on a Thursday!

Outdoor actvities are enjoyed once more with 4th Blackpool Scouts

“But now we’re looking forward to our camps, new activities and getting stuck in with what we do best”.

Media development manager Jordan Shuck said: “One of our beavers, Arthur, was so excited he put on his uniform first thing in the morning ready for the Beavers meeting that night!

“At Scouts we are always focused on asking what they want to do. We had a vote this week and are making the scout favourite s’mores next week.

“Whether you want to support young people or if you’re more comfortable planning an adventure from the sidelines, we’ve got space for you. Come and join the adventure and get stuck in!”