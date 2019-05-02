Blackpool Tower goes yellow in support for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI)

Blackpool Tower will be going yellow on May 6, showing support for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) 2019 national fundraiser, Mayday.

To kick start the fundraising month, Blackpool RNLI crew will also be at the pleasure beach hosting games, posing for photographs and sharing water safety tips.

The tower will make a striking sight after dark, reminding the community of the lifesaving work RNLI volunteers crews carry out around our coasts 24/7, and helping to raise awareness of the RNLI charity.

Sophie Wood, RNLI community fundraising manager for the North West, says: ‘Our crews rely on lifesaving kit to keep them safe during every shout, like their yellow wellies, lifejackets and helmets - they go out in all weathers to save lives. We’re very grateful that Blackpool Tower will be joining us in going yellow this Mayday, and we hope many local people will be inspired to lend their support as well.’

Mayday runs for the whole month of May across the UK and Ireland. This year, the charity hopes to raise £700,000, which will be used to fund vital kit to help make sure volunteer lifeboat crews return home safely from every launch. Last year, lifeboats in the north west of England launched 364 and assisted 237 people.

It currently costs £2,161 to provide one all-weather lifeboat crew member with the kit they need when responding to the call for help.

RNLI fundraisers across the country can join in by going yellow for Mayday – just like volunteer crews do every day to save lives at sea. Anyone who wishes to get involved can visit RNLI.org/mayday to register for a free Mayday fundraising pack, or they can donate to the campaign online.

And buying a yellow welly pin badge at events or from local RNLI shops also helps raise funds towards the Mayday target. People are also being encouraged to show support on social media, joining the conversation using the hashtag #MaydayEveryDay.