Bobby Ball tribute show in Blackpool could be held annually

Bobby’s widow Yvonne says the idea is certainly being looked into after the overwhelming success of the Rock On -The Variety Show event at the Opera House on Friday.

The show, which featured Bobby’s long-time comedy partner Tommy Cannon among a host of star names, and the Bobby Ball dance event which followed in the Empress Ballroom 24 hours later, raised a total of around £150,000 for the Bobby Ball Foundation set up by Yvonne to support local charities which were close to Bobby’s heart.

The proceeds will be split between the Blue Skies appeal at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and the Love Lowther fund at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion, where Bobby was a patron, as well as providing enough to ensure the statue in Bobby’s memory intended for Lowther Gardens will be unveiled next summer.

Tommy Cannon on the Blackpool Opera House stage with Bobby Ball's sons Robert and Darren at Rock On -The Variety Show.

“I’m just so grateful to everyone for their support,” said Yvonne.

“It was an incredible weekend at the Winter Gardens - everything I wanted it to be and much, much more.

“There was so much love for Bobby - among the performers, the audience, everyone. It was marvellous.

“It’s wonderful to raise so much money for such good causes and we are looking at keeping it going with a show in his name becoming a regular event.

“We have this wonderful venue – why not?

“We want to help other good causes too and are looking at hopefully raising money at future events for mental health charities to help young people.

“That’s a really important cause and I think the need to support it is there more than ever after lockdown.”

