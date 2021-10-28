Bobby Ball's widow Yvonne thanks his fans for their support a year on from his death

Bobby’s widow, Yvonne, has admitted to ‘dreading’ the anniversary, but has been taken aback by how much love there is for the comedy star, not just in this country, but around the world.

“I’ve had messages from Australia, China, all sorts of places, and it really has been quite a revelation just how much Bobby was loved,” said Yvonne.

“I used to think in show-business, people were remembered fondly for about 12 months at the most and then it went quieter, but no sign of that with Bobby – the appreciation keeps

The late comedian Bobby Ball

coming.

“Bobby would have been taken aback, too, and it’s lovely to know so many people thought so much of him.

“It’s some comfort of course, and I’m so grateful for all the messages, but I’m dreading the anniversary day – I can’t believe it’s a year.

“We plan a family visit to Lytham Hall, where Bob had a rose patch and there is a bench in his memory and after that, I think we’ll put some music on at home with some friends.

Yvonne Ball, who has been overwhelmed by fans' messages following her husband Bobby's death

“Bob loved that – having friends round and singing a few songs and enjoying the music.

“Memories of that will be a lovely way to mark the day.”

Bobby was born and bred in Oldham where, in the 1960s, he met his life-long comedy partner Tommy Cannon when they both worked as welders.

Bobby and Yvonne Ball

The comedy duo Cannon and Ball became household names, entertaining TV viewers and live audiences from the 1970s onwards.

Bobby also attracted a new generation of fans with regular TV appearances on Not Going Out and Mount Pleasant.

Bobby, a proud Fylde resident, died on October 28 last year at the age of 76 after contracting coronavirus.

A host of tribute events have been held over the last year – and there are more to come – in memory of the popular comedian.

Yvonne was moved in August by the success of the tribute brunch in Bobby’s honour at the Clifton Arms Hotel in Lytham.

The event raised £19,000 towards the statue planned in his memory in Lowther Gardens, close to where he lived in Lytham and next to the Lowther Pavilion theatre where he performed

and was active in fund-raising as a patron.

Tommy Cannon brought the house down that day by joining Bobby’s sons on stage to sing the Cannon and Ball theme song – and the amount raised was twice what Yvonne had hoped

for.

Tommy will be back, along with a host of stars, most of whom who worked with Bobby, at Rock On – The Variety Show at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens next month, followed by a ball in the

Empress Ballroom, also in his honour.

The events are in aid of the Bobby Ball Foundation, set up by Yvonne and raising money for the charities closest to Bobby’s heart and which he actively and keenly supported – Lytham’s

Lowther Pavilion and Blue Skies Hospitals Fund as well as supporting the cost of the planned statue.

All the performers are giving their services free, and Yvonne added: “I am absolutely blown away by the artists who have all agreed to perform in Bobby’s memory.

“To see that stage filled with people who are helping raise money for the charities that were so close to Bobby will be very special.

“I cannot thank the performers and all the people who are supporting the night enough.

“It is going to be a wonderful evening and one which I hope raises a lot of money for these two incredible organisations.”