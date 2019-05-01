Can you help track down this painting?

A grieving husband has launched an emotional appeal to track down a portrait of his late wife.

Alistair Cooke, a keen amateur artist who grew up in Wrea Green, painted the work himself but sold it at an exhibition at Lytham Heritage Centre more than 15 years ago.

Janet and Alistair Cooke

His wife Janet died from brain tumour last year, aged 58, and now Alistair has launched a desperate bid to be reunited with the painting.

He has no record of who bought it but is hopeful that it was someone local to Lytham and they might be willing to sell it back or at least have information as to its whereabouts.

Alistair, 59, who now lives in Preston, said: “The picture was one of two portraits that I had done of Janet over the years and we hadn’t attached any particular importance to it at the time when it sold.

“But in the weeks leading up to her death, she talked about the painting and wished that we hadn’t sold it - I think she thought that it was a record of how she had been in her prime and a portrait that depicted her as she would like to be remembered.

“At the time, we were all too busy caring for her to do much about tracking down the painting, but since her death, my son, my daughter and myself have also thought how good it would be to have both portraits on the wall as well as the photographs we have as a permanent reminder of a much-loved wife and mother.

“So we have tentatively decided to see if we can trace it, with a view to buying it back or creating a high resolution print.

“It was bought after being on show at a joint exhibition in Lytham with my father, who still lives in Wrea Green.

“Any information anyone can provide would be very welcome. This painting really means so much to us.”

Alistair can be contacted at 07930 1780890 or alcook@mac.com

Alistair is preparing for a sponsored walk up Trough of Bowland fell Parlick for The Brain Tumour Charity in Janet’s memory in June.

Details of how to back him at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janet-ann-cooke