Carnival fun galore in store in St Annes

St Annes Carnival promises a weekend packed with entertainment.

Saturday’s traditional procession, Carnival Queen crowning and afternoon of fun and games in Ashton Gardens will again be preceded by an open air Pianos in the Park session of music on Friday evening and followed by more fun and games in the Gardens on Sunday.

Georgia Roberts will take over as the new Carnival Queen

Pianos In The Park is now in its third year and will again run from 7pm, with admission free and food and bar available in ashntin Gardens.

Saturday’s procession through town starts at 10.30am, while new Carnival Queen Georgia Ashleigh Roberts will be crowned at 1pm in succession to Carys Burnett.

A cheque covering the proceeds of Carys' year as queen will be presented to Trinity Hospice at the ceremony.

Georgia, a nine-year-old pupil of Heyhouses Primary School, whose hobbies include acrobatics and netball, will be raising funds for the Marie Curie charity during her year’s reign.

Stalls and entertainment in the Gardens will feature through the afternoon and evening, with local band The Coustics playing between 6pm and 9.30pm.

Sunday is promoted as family fun day in Ashton Gardens, with children’s races throughout the afternoon, whuile other featurdes of the day will include a best dressed dog competiotion at 10.45am, dog agility at noon and a tug of war at 3pm.

Competition will include best Lego model, best traybake and best food art picture and entry details are on the St. Annes Carnival Facebook Page or in the event programme available at Storytellers Inc bookshop on The Crescent or St Annes Town Council offices, St George's Road.

Carnival committee chairman Angela Jacques said: “We are looking forward to a memorable weekend.”