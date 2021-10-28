Central Pier in Blackpool is to get a 'bigger' £4 million Big Wheel

The attraction, which will cost £4 million, will take a year to make and hopefully open before summer 2023.

The Blackpool Pier Company, which owns the resort's three piers, said: "It's been something we've been planning for a while and we couldn't be prouder to be part of something that will help shape the future of Blackpool's tourism by upscaling this iconic attraction.

"We are, as they say, going large!"

Central Pier's Big Wheel, pictured in May 2020 (Picture: Dave Nelson)

While the firm did not immediately say how big the new wheel will be, the current one – built in Holland 31 years ago and brought over in containers to be reassembled on the pier, which was purposefully strengthed to accomodate the weight – stands at 108ft tall and is a firm favourite for wedding proposals, film projects, and holiday snapshots.

Over the past three decades it has been refitted and overhauled, including repainting and the installation of LED lights.

The new attraction will have accessible carriages that are wheelchair-friendly, VIP carriages, and carriages that are “partly enclosed to protect riders from the weather”.

The pier’s plans must also first navigate the council’s planning process.