Chadwick Hotel, St Annes bites the dust, seven months after closure

A hotel which has been a familiar feature of St Annes' seafront for decades is no more.

Demolition of the Chadwick Hotel is well advanced after it closed suddenly last November, with the owners citing the need for “significant investment to ensure the safety of our guests”.

Demolition work at the Chadwick Hotel

The closure followed a winding up order issued by HM Revenue and Customs and around 30 jobs were lost.

HY Hotels, which took over the running of the Chadwick in June 2016 as a joint venture with previous owners the Corbett family and Assured Hotels. said in a statement: “It is with regret The Chadwick Hotel has closed its doors for the last time under our management.

“The building required significant investment to ensure the safety of our guests and the general public."

The Chadwick had 73 rooms, a pool and health club complete with sauna and steam room plus a restaurant and bar and was long considered a valuable part of the Fylde coast hospitality scene.

The Chadwick Hotel as it was before closure

Demolition teams moved in several weeks ago and clearance of the site is moving towards completion.

It is not known at this stage what might to take its place. Coun Cheryl Little, whose Fairhaven ward covers the sire and who is also chairman of Fylde Council's tourism and leisure committee, said: "It was sad to see the Chadwick close and we now wait and see what is to follow there.

"I am not aware at this stage if any planning applications for the site but will be keeping a close eye on the situation. It was a popular hotel for many years but it is also a residential location."

Coun Little added that several residents had been in touch with the council regarding potential disruption caused by the demolition work but a site visit did not identify any vibration issue for which any formal action could be considered.

A spokesman for the Fylde's Environmental Health department said: "At the time of the visit the vibrations while the plant was operating were negligible at 10 metres from the plant, water suppression was working on the plant and the stockpile that resulted from the crushing operation was wet.

"Water suppression has been discussed with the operator though at the time of the visit no dust was observed leaving the site boundary."