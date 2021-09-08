Chance to meet the crew among the features of Lytham St Annes RNLI open day

Although Covid precautions still prevent visitors from going inside the boathouse, the event will offer an opportunity to meet the crew, while the Shannon class all-weather vessel housed at the premises on South Promenade will be on show along with the inshore lifeboat normally docked at Lytham, along with their respective launching vehicles and equipment.

The normally annual event had to be postponed last year due to the pandemic.

The open day runs from 11am to 3pm and features will also include live musical entertainment, a barbecue and tombola.

Family fun at the most recent previous RNLI open day in St Annes, in 2019

Admission is free but donations are invited.

The amount raised for the organisation’s funds was similar the previous year as families revelled in the features of the day and station spokesman David Forshaw said: “It’s always a popular event and we look forward to welcoming people to meet the crew and enjoy everything else on offer.”

