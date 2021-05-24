Chances to win cash in £25,000 giveaway for children and young people on the Fylde coast!

The closing date for the competition has been moved to the end of June and schools, community groups, sports clubs, charities and societies are being called on to enter for a chance to win cash for a special cause.

The giveaway helps people under the age of 25 across Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre.

It is now in its ninth year and the prize pot this time round will see the total handed out climb to more than £135,000.

£25,000 is up for grabs

Some of the previous year’s winners include Red Marsh School in Thornton and Streetwise Youth Community in Warton.

Swallowdale chairman, Nigel Law, inset, said: “We want people to be able to show to us that the money we may award them will benefit them and benefit the local community because it’s a double-edged gift. We want to see some benefit to society in general from the money we donate.

“This giveaway will enable groups and individuals to make applications via The Gazette for a share of this substantial pot of money.

“The Trustees will be keen to follow up and see what difference the outcome has made for the winners and how successful it has been.”

To enter, email [email protected] with Swallowdale in the subject field, or write to Swallowdale Children’s Trust Community Giveaway, The Gazette, 15 Olympic Court, Boardmans Way, Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, FY4 5GU.

Tell us how much grant you are applying for and how you would spend the money if successful. Add your name, address, name of organisation (if applicable), and a contact telephone number.