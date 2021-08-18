Changes to Covid isolation rules have come into force - but Fylde Council is still offering financial and practical support

Changes to the isolation rules from August 16 means far fewer people now have to self isolate if they are told they have been in close contact with a person who has Covid-19 – this rule

also applies to everyone under the age of 18.

Leader of Fylde Council, Coun Karen Buckley, is reassuring residents who test positive for Covid or are not fully vaccinated and are contacted by NHS Track and Trace that support is still

Anyone who has come into close contact with a person who has Covid is advised to take a PCR test

available if needed.

People could be eligible for funding including a one-off, means tested £500 support payment as well as practical support. Throughout the pandemic, Fylde Council’s Community Hub has

helped people in all sorts of ways from shopping and dog walking to even looking after a horse.

Coun Buckley said: “We want to reassure residents who aren’t fully vaccinated that all the support procedures still remain in place.

“They could be eligible for a one-off, means tested £500 support payment as well as many other options including foodbank vouchers.

“Everyone that is told to self-isolate will be asked if they need any practical or financial support and once they have agreed for their details to be passed to us we can look at what we can

do to help.

“The residents of Fylde have done a fantastic job following the rules and guidance throughout the entire pandemic and even though our vaccination figures are some of the highest in the

country, we want to make sure that everyone receives as much support as possible.”

Under the new Government rules around self isolation anyone who has come into close contact with a person who has Covid is advised to take a PCR test although it is not necessary to

self isolate while waiting for the results.

If you test positive or show symptoms, you must still self-isolate.