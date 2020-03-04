Charity ball in memory of Edward Dee set to be biggest yet

A charity in memory of a Fylde youngster is shaping up for what could prove to be its biggest fund-raising event yet.



The Edward Dee Fund Firecracker Ball, which raised £3,000 on its debut last year, has been switched to a bigger venue after already prompting a wave of interest, more than six months ahead of it being held.

Last year's inaugural ball at The Palace, St Annes

The venue on Saturday, September 12 will be the Woodlands Suite at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green, offering three times the capacity of the Palace in St Annes, which hosted the sellout first ball.

“We simply wanted a bigger venue to accommodate more people, which we knew we would need given how quickly the ball tickets sold out last year,” said Elizabeth Dee, co-ordinator of the charity named after son Edward, who died of meningitis in December 2016.

“The Palace was lovely but could only seat 100 guests, and we knew due to the level of interest last year, that we would need to look at a bigger venue.

“The Woodlands Suite at Ribby can host up to 300 guests.

“Obviously to fill the venue would be fantastic, but we’d really like it if we can double the numbers that came last year, and it’s looking that way, with several tables already taken.

“The bigger venue will also allow more room to accommodate the size of the live 20 piece swingband, Switched on Swing, who again will be playing for us at the ball, and indeed give people more space to dance.

“Most of the band have a personal connection to either Edward, his brothers William or Oliver, or even all three, which makes their playing for us even more special.

“William will again be playing at the ball for his brother, which is really wonderful.”

Elizabeth and her family established the Edward Dee Fund, which provides backing for community projects in Fylde, after raising more than £100,000 in the name of Edward, who was 10 and a pupil at Clifton Primary School in St Annes when he died.

A key project the community charity is funding is a new campfire area at the Fylde Scout headquarters in St Annes, where Edward spent many happy hours as a cub scout.

The new facility is set to be opened next month.

Along with live dance music, the ball will also feature a three course meal, raffle and auction.

Elizabeth added: “The first ball was a fantastic night. The room was packed and looked incredible, the band were beyond brilliant and so many businesses and individuals supported generously with donations, time, talent and money.

“We are really looking forward to it being even bigger and better this year.

“And if there are any businesses who are able to support by way of taking a table, or offering raffle or auction prizes, that would be very much appreciated.”

Tickets are £45 and available by emailing the charity on contact@theedwarddeefund.org.