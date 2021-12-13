Charity Christmas Tree Festival sparkles at St Annes Parish Church
St Annes Parish Church is a picture of Yuletide delight as its hosts the return of its Charity Christmas Tree Festival.
Some 20 trees, sponsored by local organisations and benefit local, national and international good causes are adorning the aisles at the Victorian church after which the Fylde resort is named.
It's the 17th time the event has been staged, having not taken place last year because of the pandemic, and vicar Fr Glen Brooks said: "The church looks wonderful and we look forward to welcoming more visitors."
After being open for the trees to be viewed over the weekend just gone, the Festival will be open to visitors from Friday, December 17 to Sunday, December 19, 1.30pm to 4.30pm each day, with a bottle stall, refreshments, a daily raffle and games for children also featuring. Admission is free.