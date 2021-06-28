Charity classic car show makes a highly successful return to Lytham

The event on Lytham Green on Sunday raised an estimated £12,500 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation as hundreds of people flocked to take a close-up look at more than 700 vehicles on display.

"It was a great and so good to be back," said organiser Edward Cook. "We had owners from all over the north and beyond, with some turning up on the day to help swell the numbers and all just so relieved to be out and about at a show again.

"The vehicles stretched practically all the way along the Green from the Clifton Arms to Lowther Gardens and we were busy all day with people of all ages delighted to have the opportunity to see them close up.

The Classic Car Show on Lytham Green

"We are still counting the money from entry fees but we reckon about £12,500, which is a great amount for a really good cause."

Bill Hardy with his 1923 Wolseley 7