Club day anger over county council’s ban on bunting

Fylde Club Day and Carnival organisers are up in arms over a change to arrangements over street decorations.

Highways officials at the county council have told event officials that bunting can no longer be strung across roads or from concrete lamp posts, as it is deemed to be a safety hazard.

Bunting in St Annes

Metal posts are fine, while officers at County Hall have also suggested that bunting can be cut up and spiralled down posts – but the new restructions have been labelled “health and safety gone mad”.

A Lytham Club Day spokesman: “This year is our 125th anniversary and for the first time we have been required to seek consent from Lancashire County Council to span bunting along the parade route and it has been refused.

“To many people, this might seem unimportant,. However, if we on the committee hadn’t fought for the seemingly small things, we would have lost Club Day a long time ago.”

St Annes Carnival’s chairman Angela Jacques said: “It does seem a bit health and safety gone mad. Bunting is a key feature of the carnival season.”

Lytham Club Day 1937

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: “We like to do as much as we can to support festivals and club days but we can’t give permission, and therefore become liable, for things which could be a risk to safety.

“Our policy for many years has not allowed bunting to be strung across the road in case it falls down and causes an incident, or is not noticed by the driver of a high vehicle.

“We’re happy to advise on appropriate points which could allow bunting to be strung across the road in future.”