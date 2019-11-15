'Concentrate!': Blackpool rock worker's chastising message to Boris Johnson during visit to the resort

Days after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was heckled in Blackpool while on the General Election campaign trail, Boris Johnson has also visited the resort - and was on the receiving end of a quick rebuke from a factory worker.

The Conservative party leader helped make a stick of blue and white "Back Boris" rock during a visit to Coronation Candy in South Shore.

He struggled initially when using the tool to chop the rock but his technique seemed to have improved by the third attempt.

"Oh my God, it actually says 'Back Boris', unbelievable," Mr Johnson said as he looked at the rock.

The Prime Minister sampled the mint flavoured candy and exclaimed "chewy" before uttering a muffled "delicious".

He was then shown how to wrap the rock, failing initially to listen to instructions about hand placement before a staff member told him: "Concentrate."

The PM added "I think we've mastered this", to which the staff member joked: "Are you sure?"