Council leader's thanks as Afghan donation generosity continues

Home-Start is working with Fylde Council to co-ordinate the collection of specific goods to help welcome the refugees to the borough and has been inundated with items at its shop in St Albans Road, St Annes.

Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: “The generosity of the people in Fylde is second to none.

“As soon as the council had provided a storage container for Home-Start it was filled and we have since sourced another. Thank you to everyone who has donated. Your kindness is overwhelming.”

Home-Start shop manager Sue Uttley with just some of the donated items

Items wanted are nappies, children’s books, children’s clothing, sanitary products and toiletries. They can be dropped off at the shop Monday to Friday 10am-4pm.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe