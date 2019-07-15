Coustics rocking back to Gardens for Festival

Local band The Coustics will make a swift return to St Annes ' Ashton Gardens to headline the final evening of the town's Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, July 28.

The band was at the same venue earlier this month to provide the Saturday evening entertainment at St Annes Carnival.

They will be among a number of locally-based acts at the three-day Festival, with crooner Tony Benedict and folk singer and Gazette columnist Steve Canavan both also on the bill on the Sunday.

The Big Ginge Blues Band will headline on the Saturday, while Friday evening's entertainment will focus on new bands, with Apache Canyon and Littlebug among those joining headliners Dead Objectives.

The Festival will run from 12.15pm to 9pm on the Saturday and Sunday as well as 5pm to 9pm on the Friday.

There will also be an acoustic stage at the Ashton Pavilion and arts and crafts stalls will feature on Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am.

Admission is free.