Cycleway upgrade designed to improve safety for Fylde bike riders

A key road linking Blackpool and Fylde is to be made more 'cycling-friendly'

A path separating bikes from traffic is to be created along a 2km stretch of the A584 Clifton Drive North linking St Annes with Squires Gate following concerns over the safety of cyclists.

Shared cycle path

Lancashire County Council will work with Sustrans, a charity making it easier for people to walk and cycle, on the project after the charity secured £832,000 for it from the Government.

The cash is part of a £20m package from the Department for Transport aimed at making improvements to the National Cycle Network across England.

It is proposed to create the path within the existing road space on Clifton Drive North by narrowing the width of the carriageway to allow the construction of a two-way cycle path alongside the existing pedestrian footpath.

When the work is completed it will link with existing traffic-free cycle paths in Blackpool and Fylde part of a long-term ambition to create a continuous segregated path along the Lancashire coast.

Rosslyn Colderley, director of Sustrans in the North of England said: “Upgrading this section of National Cycle Network on the Fylde Coast will provide a safer environment for cyclists currently using the busy A584.

"This will allow many more people living or visiting Lancashire to access a healthy, active lifestyle whether they are travelling to work or a leisure ride along the coast.

“The new segregated path will link to a growing cycle and walking network within the county and is part of our work to improve the quality and coverage of the National Cycle Network throughout the UK.”

County Coun Keith Iddon, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Every year we invest a portion of our budget in improving safety for cyclists in places where there is a record of incidents, and this extra funding to create a better cycle route along the seafront from St Annes to Blackpool is very welcome.

"I'm grateful to Sustrans for prioritising this section of the National Cycle Network and making the case to the DfT for the funding needed."

Improving safety on that section of the National Cycling Network route north from the junction of Todmorden Road, St Annes with Clifton Drive North, much of which has a 40 mph speed limit was part of Sustrans’ recommendations in its Paths for Everyone report, a review of the National Cycle Network, released last year.

The report highlights the need for the Network to be accessible for all and designed to a standard that would be suitable for an unaccompanied 12 year old.