Dominic, six, is an RNLI fund-raising hero

A Fylde youngster was so upset to find he would be away for Lytham St Annes RNLI’s Leg It for the Lifeboats fund-raiser that he did the walk a month in advance – and generated £300 in sponsorship money.

Dominic Stevens, a six-year-old pupil of Clifton Primary School, St Annes, was accompanied by mum Vikki for the three and a half mile walk between the RNLI boathouses at Lytham and St Annes.

Hundreds of runners and walkers are set to ‘Leg It’ between the two stations when the event takes place on Sunday, June 2 – and Dominic was determined not to miss out.

After completing the course in an hour and 20 minutes, Dominic was warmly welcomed at the finish line at the St Annes boathouse by RNLI crew members and given a tour of the lifeboats.

Dominic’s grandad Digby Moulden, chairman of the station’s fund-raising branch, said: “Dominic was desperate to complete the course after he found he was unable to do so on June 2.

“It is a brilliant amount that he has raised in sponsorship, all of which goes to help save lives at sea.

“It makes Dominic ‘first home’ in this year’s Leg It and we are so proud of him. Thanks also to mum Vikki, who kept him company on the walk.”

The Leg It event starts at the Inshore lifeboat house close to Lytham Windmill at 11am.

It can be tackled as a run, walk, amble, dog walk, pushchair or wheelchair push – whatever each participant prefers – and the fully-marshalled course finishes at the lifeboat house on St Annes’ South Promenade, where refreshments will be available along with an opportunity to see the new lifeboat Barbara Anne.

Participants in this yrar’s Leg It event will have the opportunity for an organised warm up starting at 10.45am on Lytham Green under the guidance of instructor Lynsey Atkinson.

Entry fees are £10 for adults and £5 for children (under-14s must be accompanied by an adult) and registration will take place at either boathouse from 9.30am. A free classic bus will be running between the two stations and a commemorative T-shirt will be provided for participants.

Registration is also online at www.lythamlifeboats.co.uk or by phone on 0300 300 9902.