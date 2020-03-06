Easter event in St Annes called off over Coronavirus scare

An Easter event planned for St Annes has fallen victim to the Coronavirus scare - more than a month before it was due to be held.

The St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP) has called off its first Easter Extravaganza, which was originally scheduled for Easter Saturday, April 11.

The event promised fun and games for all the family in Ashton Gardens between 11am and 5pm but in a statement released on social media on Friday, STEP said:

"After much careful consideration, in light of the Coronavirus situation, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel our Easter Eggstravagnza.

"Based on discussions with local NHS heathcare and government, we do not wish to put anyone at risk by a gathering of this size, particularly given the high percentage of elderly population in our area, who are at higher risk of infection.

"We hope you understand our decision and appreciate how hard it was to make."