England rugby coach Eddie Jones a winner with fans on Fylde appearance

Eddie Jones and his players had to be content with runners-up spot in the Rugby World Cup - but the England coach certainly proved a winner when he came to Fylde to promote his autobiography.



The Australian’s lunch date at Fylde RU’s Woodlands Memorial Ground was the fastest-selling event yet organised by Lytham’s Plackitt and Booth bookshop, which has welcomed a host of top national and international writers to the area.

All 250 tickets were sold even before England reached the final in Japan thanks to glorious victories over Australia and New Zealand following the group stages.

Demand was such that an extra breakfast event at Fylde was arranged, at which a further 100 people, including some youngsters from AKS and Kirkham Grammar School, were able to go along and meet Eddie.

Former Fylde captain Matt Filipo interviewed Eddie, ahead of a question and answer session.

“It was a wonderful day,” said Plackitt and Booth co-proprietor Alison Plackitt.

“Eddie is such a nice guy and he made time for everyone, although he was on a very tight timetable with another event to follow in Shropshire in the evening.

“We were especially delighted to be able to hold the event at Fylde in its centenary season and we are so lucky to have such a great club in our area.

“Eddie was full of praise for all it does in the community and we were delighted to have Fylde’s great former players Sir Bill Beaumont and Malcolm Phillips at the event.

“Our thanks to everyone came along and to caterers Campbell and Rowley.

“We have signed books in the shop but they are going very quickly.”

