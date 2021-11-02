England rugby coach Eddie Jones heading back to Fylde for lunch date

The Australian wowed fans with a booking signing appearance at Fylde Rugby Club’s Blackpool Road ground in Ansdell shortly after leading his side to runners-up spot in the 2019 World Cup.

His appearance to talk about and sign copies of his autobiography, at a literary lunch organised by Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth, was the fastest selling of the many such events proprietors Alison Plackitt and Pat Booth have hosted over the years.

Now, Eddie, is coming back to the same venue on Friday, December 7, to promote his latest book, on Leadership, and heavy demand is again expected.

Eddie Jones

Eddie has been England coach since 2015, having previous led Australia to a World Cup final and also coached South Africa and Japan.

His new book draws on stories of nearly 30 years of coaching, including the 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2019 World Rugby campaigns, the full story of England’s 2021 Six Nations campaign as well as why it takes humour, humility and relentless curiosity to create teams that are relentlessly hungry to win.

The literary lunch with Eddie at Fylde includes a two-course meal, author talk and question and answer session, as well as a copy of the book and a welcome drink.

Details from www.plackittandbooth.co.uk, the shop in Clifton Street, Lytham or 01253 796958.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.