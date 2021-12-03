England rugby coach Eddie Jones' return visit to Fylde called off
A literary lunch at Fylde Rugby Club featuring England rugby coach Eddie Jones has been cancelled due to Eddie’s ‘personal reasons’.
The Australian wowed fans with a book signing appearance at the Blackpool Road ground in Ansdell shortly after leading his side to runners-up spot in the 2019 World Cup.
He was coming back to the same venue for a literary lunch on Tuesday, December 7, to promote his latest book, Leadership but Alison Plackitt of organisers Plackitt and Booth bookshop in Lytham said: “We have sadly heard from Eddie's publishers that he won't be able to make it for personal reasons.
“We had a wonderful day with Eddie last time and it would have been a real pleasure to welcome him back but we have planty of books signed by him in the shop."
