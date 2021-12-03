England rugby coach Eddie Jones' return visit to Fylde called off

The Australian wowed fans with a book signing appearance at the Blackpool Road ground in Ansdell shortly after leading his side to runners-up spot in the 2019 World Cup.

He was coming back to the same venue for a literary lunch on Tuesday, December 7, to promote his latest book, Leadership but Alison Plackitt of organisers Plackitt and Booth bookshop in Lytham said: “We have sadly heard from Eddie's publishers that he won't be able to make it for personal reasons.

England coach Eddie Jones (right) with Alison Plackitt from Plackitt and Booth and lunch host Matt Filipo, now Fylde RU FC chairman at Eddie's previous visit in 2019.

“We had a wonderful day with Eddie last time and it would have been a real pleasure to welcome him back but we have planty of books signed by him in the shop."

