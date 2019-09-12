Euro hero Alex's date at St Annes Cricket Club

A European Cup-winning football star is heading to Fylde.

Alex Stepney, goalkeeper in the Manchester United team which also featured George Best and Bobby Charlton as it won the 1968 final against Benfica at Wembley, will feature in a question and answer session at St Annes Cricket Club.

His appearance on the evening of Tuesday, October 29 will come just a few days before the start of a series of luncheon club talks which will be held at the club in Vernon Road, St Annes over the winter months.

They will feature former players and administrators of various sports and first up on Friday, November 1 will be Steve Kerry, who played rugby union for Preston Grasshoppers and rugby league for Salford and Oldham and represented Lancashire at both codes.

St Annes' own director of cricket Richard Dearden will follow on November 29 , while former Lancashire cricketer Ian Austin (December 20), ex-Blackpool and Leeds footballer David McNiven (January 24), ex-rugby player Roger Banks (February 28) and league cricket administrator Bob Dearden (March 27) are the others set to feature.

Tickets for the Stepney evening, which starts at 8pm, cost £5 each and are available from the clubhouse.

The luncheon clubs, which start at 12,.45pm with the clubhouse open from noon, include a two-course meal and cost £9 each or £50 for all six.

Details of all events from (01253) 721849.