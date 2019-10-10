Ex-Navy man Alan’s wish for his last farewell

A Fylde forces veteran was so proud of his wartime service in the Royal Navy that he left wishes for that branch of the forces to be represented at his funeral.

Alan Martin, of Rossendale Road, St Annes has died aged 93 and his funeral tales place at Lytham Crematorium next Tuesday, October 15, at 3.30pm.

Alan Martin during his wartime Royal Navy service

Daughter Carol Fraser says anyone who served in the Navy at any time would be very welcome to go along.

Alan was long a familiar face around Fylde as an electrician who worked for Lytham-based Thistlethwaite and Edgar for many years before extending his brief to offer plumbing and building skills while later self-employed.

“Dad worked on well into his 70s and loved what he did,” said Carol.

“After being demobbed, he went back to his job as a skilled electrician with Thistlethwaite and Edgar and told me that he rewired many of the churches in Fylde as well as Lady Violet’s apartment at Lytham Hall.

“He loved meeting people and helping repair and improve their properties.

“But he was always especially proud of his time in the Navy and left wishes that we invite people with similar forces experience to his funeral.

“He served on frigates and destroyers and was part of the Atlantic Convoy, although for many years he didn’t talk in too much detail about his wartime experiences.

“Anyone who has been in the Navy at any time would be very welcome.”

Along with Carol, Alan leaves sons Stuart and Blair, the latter from his second marriage to Sheelagh, along with nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Donations to cancer research are invited in Alan’s memory.

Details from funeral directors Roland Whitehead and Daughter on (01253) 780860.