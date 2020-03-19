Exciting new chapter for 'Lytham legend' dog Walter

A pet which was nursed back to health after being injured and running scared and became the subject of a biography by his owner has moved on to an exciting new chapter as a therapy dog.

Walter, who was termed a ‘Lytham legend’ in response to a social media blog covering his road to recovery, is now officially qualified to give happiness and support to people of all ages who need it.

He has passed an assessment to join the ranks of Pets As Therapy, a charity founded in 1983, which specialises in community-based animal-assisted therapy for a variety of needs.

Once the current medical emergency access restrictions are lifted, Walter will be able to go into schools to help assist children with reading and hospitals and nursing homes to give comfort if needed.

It’s a key further step in lurcher Walter’s development since he was found and nursed back to health by Lytham mum Derren Riley just over two years ago.

Lurcher Walter was originally found by Derren scared and starving in a field and, with the help of family members, nursed and encouraged back to rude health.

She started the blog covering Walter’s progress soon after the rescue and the reaction to that inspired her original 136-page book, which sold more than 1,000 copies. A second book followed late last year.

“I’m so proud of him,” said Derren. “Walter has come such a long way since we found him and there is something very special about him.

“When we were doing the book signing for his second book a lady came in pushing her mum in a wheelchair.

“She explained her mum had dementia and and while the daughter and I were chatting, Walter placed his head in the older lady’s lap and she placed her hand on his head and smiled.

“Her daughter was quite emotional and told me her mum hadn’t smiled in a very long time. It was at this point that I thought perhaps Walter could give something back as many people have helped him.

“We approached Pets as Therapy and after a lot of checks, references and finally an assessment, Walter passed everything with flying colours.”

A spokesman for Pets As Therapy said: “We are delighted to welcome Walter to the team.