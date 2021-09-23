Family breakfast event at Sea Life Centre boosts Home-Start charity's funds

Doors opened early at the Promenade attraction for VIP access to discover the amazing underwater world of more than 2,500 creatures featuring Phoenix the Giant Sea Turtle, Matilda the five-foot Moray eel, Gary the grouper, jellyfish, clown fish, crabs and lobsters.

Experts were on hand to give demonstrations and share secrets of the ocean while the families involved enjoyed a breakfast sandwich, a walk and talk, children’s activities, exclusive access, a raffle and prizes.

Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre, which has grown to cover all three areas after being founded in St Annes in 2010, offers support to families on a wide range of issues from isolation to mental health, parental or child disabilities, post-natal depression, financial worries, coping with twins and triplets and more.

Family fun time at the Sea Life Centre

Dona Kirkham, Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre's fund-raising manager, said: “Families loved having the chance to enjoy the Sea Life Centre as VIPs.

"The feedback we had has been brilliant. They all said it was a truly wonderful morning that gave a great opportunity to enjoy a day out with a difference while also supporting families in their local area.

"We are grateful to Blackpool Sea Life Centre for hosting this lovely event. The families left the event with smiles, memories, sweets and balloon making kits."

A great time for all ages

